Vineyard Wind wins Connecticut wind power bid

The state of Connecticut selects Vineyard Wind's planned 804 MW Park City project as the winner of its first offshore wind solicitation.

Vineyard, owned by Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, does not disclose the expected cost of its wind farm; as part of its bid, the developer agreed to spend ~$900M on local economic development efforts, including upgrading Bridgeport Harbor.

The group, which won the first major U.S. offshore wind solicitation last year in Massachusetts for an 800 MW project, beat out rival groups backed by Orsted and Shell for the Connecticut project and will now have the opportunity to negotiate a final contract with the state's two electric utilities.

The project, which will provide ~14% of the state's total power needs, is forecast to come online in 2025.