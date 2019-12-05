CrowdStrike -2.3% despite best-ever quarter

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is down 2.3% after hours following a Q3 earnings report with a better-than-expected loss and raised guidance for the full year.

Revenue rose 88% overall (to $125.1M) and subscription revenue nearly doubled, hitting $114.2M.

Annual recurring revenue also rose 97%, to $501.7M.

Operating loss (non-GAAP) narrowed to $16.5M from a year-ago loss of $28.6M. Similarly, net loss shrank to $13.4M from a year-ago loss of $28.8M.

Cash from operations was $38.6M vs. a year-ago use of $3.6M; free cash flow was $7M, vs. the prior year's -$13.1M.

For Q4, it's guiding to total revenue of $135.9M-$138.6M (vs. consensus for $127.2M) and EPS of -$0.09 to -$0.08. (above consensus for -$0.11).

For the full year, it's raising expectations for revenues to $465.2M-$468M (above expectations for $450.2M), and sees EPS of -$0.53 to -$0.52 (above consensus for -$0.63). Liquidity increased to $833.7M as of quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release