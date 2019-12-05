American Outdoor Brands +8% after strong guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) reports FQ2 revenue ($154.4M vs. $150M consensus), adjusted EBITDA ($20.9M vs. $20.2M)vand gross margin rate ahead of expectations.

Looking ahead, AOBC sees full-year revenue of $680M to $700M vs. a prior view for $630M to $650M and $644M consensus.

CEO update: "During the second quarter, we remained focused on innovation throughout our company. In firearms, we began shipping into the channel a major new product, which will be available to our consumer customers on December 12. In both our firearms and our outdoor products and accessories businesses, we prepared a large number of exciting new products for launch at SHOT Show in January 2020."

AOBC +8.32% AH.

