Okta dips despite upside quarter

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) -3.4% reports Q3 beats with upside Q4 guidance that sees $155-156M in revenue with a loss per share of $0.05 to $0.04.

The FY outlook sees $574-575M with a loss per share of $0.35-0.34.

Q3 subscription revenue was up 48% on the year to $144.5M.

Billings grew 42% Y/Y in Q3 to $175.6M.

Remaining performance obligations totaled $1.03B. Current RPO was $515.9M.

Gross margin was 77.8% versus the 76.7% consensus. Operating margin was -5.3% compared to -6.1% in last year's quarter.

R&D expenses soared 52% Y/Y to $41.8M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release