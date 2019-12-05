Alector's AL001 Fast Track'd in U.S. for type of dementia

Dec. 05, 2019 4:37 PM ETAlector, Inc. (ALEC)ALECBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The FDA designates Alector's (NASDAQ:ALEC) lead candidate AL001 for Fast Track review for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a group of brain disorders characterized by atrophy in the lobes of the brain in those areas.
  • Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
  • AL001 is an intravenously administered humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody designed to increase levels of a protein called progranulin in the brain. Mutations in the encoding gene can reduce granulin levels by as much as 70%. In these cases, the probability of developing FTD is greater than 90%.
