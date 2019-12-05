Cloudera reports beats, upside revenue forecasts
Dec. 05, 2019 4:39 PM ETCloudera, Inc. (CLDR)CLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) beats Q3 estimates with revenue up 67% Y/Y. Subscription revenue totaled $166.9M, and service revenue came in at $31.4M.
- The upside Q4 outlook sees revenue of $200-203M with EPS of -$0.04 to $0.02.
- The FY20 guidance raises the expected loss per share from $0.28-0.24 to $0.21-0.19 (consensus: $0.26 loss) and guides upside revenue of $782-785M.
- Q3 capital expenditure was up 8% Y/Y to $1.77M.
- Operating cash flow was -$5.9M, including $6.1M in merger-related payments.
- Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
- Press release.