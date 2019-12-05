Stocks pause after this week's sharp swings
Dec. 05, 2019 4:40 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Stocks ended slightly higher after wobbling between slim gains and losses throughout the day as they struggled to find direction.
- Perhaps the biggest news in an otherwise sleepy session was Saudi Aramco's pricing of its IPO at the high end of the targeted range, valuing the oil giant at $1.7T in the world's largest-ever IPO.
- In today's trade news, China's Commerce Ministry said the government has maintained close contact with the U.S., and WSJ reported the value of farm goods the U.S. wants China to purchase is the latest sticking point in reaching a deal.
- The lightly-weighted materials group (+0.7%) topped today's S&P sector leaderboard, while energy (-0.5%) succumbed to broad selling and the consumer staples sector (-0.2%) was pressured by earnings-driven losses in Kroger and Brown-Forman.
- U.S. Treasury prices slipped a bit, sending the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.59% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.80%.
- WTI January crude finished flat at $58.43/bbl as OPEC+ convened in Vienna to discuss production cuts.