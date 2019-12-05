Zuora beats on Q3, sees inline Q4

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reports an upside Q3 with an inline outlook for the next quarter, which includes a loss per share of $0.11 to $0.09 and $71-72.5M in revenue.
Q3 subscription revenue grew 25% Y/Y to $54M.
Negative FCF totaled $5.1M in the third quarter.
ZUO ended the period with $64.6M in cash and equivalents.
Customers with ACV at or above $100K was 586, up 16%.
The dollar-based retention rate was 106%.
FY20 guidance sees total revenue of $206-207M with a loss per share of $0.37-0.35.
Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
