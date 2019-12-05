IDT core revenue decline weighs on fiscal Q1

IDT saw revenues decline in its fiscal Q1 earnings amid drops in its core BOSS Revolution and Carrier Services operations.

Sales fell 6.1% overall, to $340.2M, mitigated by gains in mobile top-up.

Cost of revenue declined faster, but SG&A expenses rose. Operating income swung to a loss of $1.4M from a year-ago gain of $0.2M.

On a non-GAAP basis, though, the company swung to a profit of $2.8M from a year-ago loss of $0.5M.

Revenue by segment/vertical: BOSS Revolution Calling, $116.2M (down 5.9%); Carrier Services, $113.5M (down 20.2%); Mobile Top-Up, $76.8M (up 17.6%); Other, $11.2M (down 23.8%); Growth, $9.8M (up 63.1%); net2phone-UCaaS, $7.2M (up 50.3%); net2phone-Platform Services, $5.4M (down 4.5%).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release