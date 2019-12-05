Cooper Companies down 8% after hours despite FQ4 beat & guidance raise

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) fiscal Q4 results:

Revenue: $691.6M (+6%), CSI: $509.6M (+6%); CSI: $182.1M (+7%).

Net income: $121.0M (+20%); EPS: $2.42 (+20%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.30 (+15%).

Fiscal Q1 guidance: Revenue: $638M - 653M; CVI: $480M - 490M; CSI: $158M - 163M; non-GAAP EPS: $2.65 - 2.75.

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Revenue: $2,767M - 2,817M from $2,635M - 2,655M; CVI: $2,070M - 2,100M from $1,966M - 1,976M; CSI: $697M - 717M from $669M - 679M; non-GAAP EPS: $12.60 - 13.00 from $12.27 - 12.35.

Shares down 8% after hours.

