Proposed local takeover of PG&E wins more followers

More than 110 Northern California city and county officials are now proposing to turn utility giant PG&E (NYSE:PCG) into a customer-owned cooperative.

The coalition led by the city of San Jose includes officials from 58 cities and 10 counties who represent more than 8M residents, according to San Jose's Mayor Liccardo.

San Francisco has been trying to buy PG&E's equipment within its city limits for $2.5B, but backers of the co-op proposal are taking a different approach, saying they want to keep the company's service territory intact so that residents of rural, fire-prone areas do not face a steep increase in costs.