Newly approved Alberta oil sands project awaits more pipeline capacity

Alberta's provincial government approves Grizzly Oil Sands' proposed May River oil sands project that would produce 12K bbl/day of bitumen in its first phase before eventually producing 80K bbl/day.

But Grizzly President Serge Bisson says actually moving forward with construction depends on when new pipelines can be in service; he will now meet with owners Wexford Capital and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) to discuss how to proceed.

Bisson says he is encouraged by this week's start of pipeline construction for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The May River project would cost an estimated C$200M-plus to build.