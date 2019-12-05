HSBC urges selling Facebook amid regulatory worries

Dec. 05, 2019
  • HSBC is bucking the analyst tide on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), initiating coverage at Reduce.
  • The concern is a "huge regulatory overhang," the bank says, and a "growing number of policy makers and regulators are determined to take decisive action against Facebook."
  • That risk is worth about 40% of current valuation, it says.
  • It's set a price target to $178, now implying 11% downside.
  • HSBC isn't in line at all with existing sentiment: Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall on Facebook, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well, while it has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.
