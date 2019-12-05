Big oil names seek to resume suspended Mexican auctions

Oil companies operating in Mexico including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) have launched a drive to convince Pres. Lopez Obrador to resume auctions of oil and gas contracts he has said were a failure in reviving the industry.

The three firms and others in Mexico's Association of Hydrocarbon Companies say they have met production targets and investment pledges worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the initial phases of their contracts.

Lopez Obrador has sharply criticized the auctions that were initiated under his predecessor and opened the door to more than 100 exploration and production contracts.

The president says energy reforms have failed to boost crude production to the previous government's target of 3M bbl/day; Mexico's YTD output is below 1.7M bbl/day, the lowest in decades.