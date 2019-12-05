Gary Works mill restart well underway after flooding, U.S. Steel says

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it has restarted two blast furnaces at its Gary Works steel mill in Indiana and is in the process of starting up another two furnaces at the facility.

Extensive flooding last week caused the mill to shut operation, but the company says none of the facility's blast furnaces were damaged and customers have not been affected.

Gary Works' #14 blast furnace, which is now fully operational, can make up to 9,200 tons/day of metal and accounts for as much as 45% of the pig iron produced at the largest integrated steel mill in North America.

The temporary stoppage over the course of the past week likely will have a minimal impact on sheet pricing, S&P Global Platts says.