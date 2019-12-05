California governor slams PG&E insurance deal - WSJ

California's Gov. Newsom wants assurances that PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will come out of bankruptcy financially stable, with cash to invest in new technology and improved safety practices, WSJ reports, citing Nancy Mitchell, the lawyer representing the governor.

Tensions between PG&E and Newsom surfaced at a bankruptcy court hearing yesterday, as Mitchell spoke out against an $11B deal that would bind one of PG&E's most powerful groups of creditors to supporting the company's Chapter 11 exit plan.

The group, which includes insurance companies and big investors, would be pledged to oppose a rival restructuring strategy backed by bondholders and wildfire victims.

In Newsom's view, PG&E's proposed insurance pact ties up cash and Chapter 11 plan votes, and protects shareholders at the expense of the utility's future, according to the report.

"This settlement is about leverage," Mitchell said at the hearing. "It is not about a debtor who is acting as a fiduciary."

Mitchell also said the insurance deal could force PG&E down a path out of bankruptcy that will disqualify the company from a statewide wildfire fund that is desperately needed.