Risks rising for Rio from Kennecott plan, Richards Bay shutdown, Stanley says

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.4% ) may need to dig deeper to extend copper production at its Kennecott mine in Utah, according to Morgan Stanley, after the miner said earlier this week it would spend another $1.5B to ensure operations can continue six more years to 2032.

"Our base case includes mine life to 2031, but we see upside risk to our capex forecasts beyond 2021 to the tune of $250 million per annum (for a total of $1.5 billion)," Stanley says, adding "the capital intensity stands at $10,500/ton of production, which is lower than the average capital intensity of $12,800/ton for typical life-of-mine extension projects."

Stanley also sees potential downside risk from Rio's curtailment of its Richards Bay Minerals operations in South Africa because of heightened violence in neighboring communities.

The firm had estimated that Richards Bay Minerals would contribute ~4% of Rio's FY 2020 EBITDA, yet the impact of the shutdown will depend on the timing of a full restart.