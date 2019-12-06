Uber releases sexual assault statistics

In its first comprehensive U.S. Safety Report, Uber (NYSE:UBER) reported 3,045 sexual assaults across rides in 2018, with nine people murdered and 58 killed in crashes.

While the number of incidents represents a fraction - just 0.0002% - of Uber's 1.3B rides in the U.S. last year, Chief Legal Officer Tony West said, "each of those incidents represents an individual who has undergone a horrific trauma."

Riders (not drivers) were also the accused party in 45% of the reports filed, and the incidents mark a 16% fall from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault.

What's Uber doing about it? Making driver background checks more rigorous, adding an "In-App Emergency Button," and employing more than 300 employees "dedicated to safety."