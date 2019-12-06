New rules to rein in Airbnb parties

In the wake of a Halloween mass shooting at an Airbnb (AIRB) rental, the company is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests.

"Open invite" parties will be banned at all of its accommodations, though boutique hotels and professional event venues will be exempt from the new rule.

In early 2020, guests will also get warnings for excessive noise, unauthorized guests, parking or smoking, or excessive messiness reported by a host or a neighbor. Further violations will result in an account suspension or removal.