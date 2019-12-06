No new radiation threats from 5G - FCC

5G doesn't pose new cellphone radiation threats, according to the FCC, which spent six years reviewing the issue and receiving public feedback.

The regulator voted unanimously this week to keep in place standards for how much exposure to the radio-frequency energy cellphones and antennas emit is safe.

The rules cover consumer devices, and the 5G infrastructure used on cell towers and rooftops, as the four major U.S. wireless carriers race to roll out the next-generation of wireless networks.

