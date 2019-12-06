GM effect seen boosting nonfarm payrolls

A solid jobs growth number for November should be on display today after striking GM workers returned to the workforce.

Economists expect to see 186,000 jobs added last month, from 128,000 in October, when the Labor Department releases the nonfarm payrolls at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wages likely rose by 0.3% in the month, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.

"Barring something that's teeth rattling, it's really not going to have an effect on monetary policy," said Jefferies' Ward McCarthy, ahead of the Fed's December meeting next week.