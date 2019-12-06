Crude flatlines ahead of OPEC+ decision

Cohesion among the group is in the spotlight as OPEC canceled its customary press conference yesterday following an acrimonious meeting in Vienna that ran late into the evening.

Led by Saudi Arabia, the alliance agreed in principle to cut production by an additional 500K barrels per day through the end of March 2020, according to sources from CNBC and Reuters.

But the group must still convince a faction of its non-OPEC allies, including Russia, in a bid to prop up oil prices.

Crude futures flat at $58.41/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, USOD, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGU, NRGD, AOIL, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO