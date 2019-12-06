Johnson Outdoors cruises past estimates

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is on watch after turning to an operating profit in FQ4 after recording revenue growth of 14%. The timing this year of tariff exclusions granted positively impacted operating profit in the quarter by $1.2M.

Sales gains in the fishing and camping segments more than offset declines in the diving and watercraft recreation segment.

"Heading into FY20, we expect continued moderate sales growth. Tariffs are estimated to have a negative impact of $5.0 - $6.0M on FY20 operating profit, which includes foreseeable mitigation efforts at this time. The balance sheet remains strong, and our healthy cash position enables us to continue to invest in future growth strategies and strategic plan priorities while continuing to enhance long-term value for shareholders," says CFO David Johnson.

Previously: Johnson Outdoors EPS beats by $0.49, beats on revenue (Dec. 6)