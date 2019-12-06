Novartis developing 25+ blockbusters - R&D Day

At its R&D Day in London yesterday, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) detailed its development efforts. Key points:
25+ potential blockbusters in development, 16 advanced platform therapies and 160+ projects in the clinic (500+ clinical trials).
80+ regulatory submissions expected 2020 - 2022.
Key filings expected in 2020: alpelisib for PROS, AVSX-101 for SMA Type 2/3, Entresto for HFpEF, fevipiprant for asthma, 177Lu-PSMA-617 for mCRPC and spartalizumab combo for metastatic melanoma.
Phase 2 pipeline includes over 60 projects.
Over 50 filings expected in China through 2023.
Key emerging assets: iscalimab (CFZ533) in transplant, Sjögren’s syndrome; LNP023 in renal diseases and RA; MBG453 in myeloid disorders and TQJ230 for lowering CV risk.
Near-term late-stage data readouts/product launches include ofatumumab in relapsing forms of MS, fevipiprant in asthma, Lu-PSMA-617 in prostate cancer, ligelizumab in spontaneous urticaria and canakinumab in non-small cell lung cancer.
Shares up a fraction premarket.
Now read: Omeros, Anavex Results Positive, Protagonist Suffers Setback: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on NVS