Novartis developing 25+ blockbusters - R&D Day

At its R&D Day in London yesterday, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) detailed its development efforts. Key points:

25+ potential blockbusters in development, 16 advanced platform therapies and 160+ projects in the clinic (500+ clinical trials).

80+ regulatory submissions expected 2020 - 2022.

Key filings expected in 2020: alpelisib for PROS, AVSX-101 for SMA Type 2/3, Entresto for HFpEF, fevipiprant for asthma, 177Lu-PSMA-617 for mCRPC and spartalizumab combo for metastatic melanoma.

Phase 2 pipeline includes over 60 projects.

Over 50 filings expected in China through 2023.

Key emerging assets: iscalimab (CFZ533) in transplant, Sjögren’s syndrome; LNP023 in renal diseases and RA; MBG453 in myeloid disorders and TQJ230 for lowering CV risk.

Near-term late-stage data readouts/product launches include ofatumumab in relapsing forms of MS, fevipiprant in asthma, Lu-PSMA-617 in prostate cancer, ligelizumab in spontaneous urticaria and canakinumab in non-small cell lung cancer.

Shares up a fraction premarket.