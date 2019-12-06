Netflix ups content spending in India

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) plans to invest ~$420M in India in an effort to develop and license new content for the region.
An industry source tells TechCrunch that no streaming service in India is spending nearly as much as content.
Despite facing competition in India from more than three dozen other streaming services, the company posted revenue of $65M and a profit of about $720K in the region for the last fiscal year.
Shares of Netflix are up 0.29% in premarket action to $303.74.
