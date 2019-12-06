Shaw offers C$800M senior notes in two tranches

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is offering C$800M of senior notes, comprising of C$500M of 3.30% senior notes due 2029 and C$300M of 4.25% senior notes due 2049.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used to fund the repayment or redemption of the C$500M of senior notes due December 7, 2020 and/or C$300M of senior notes due February 19, 2021 and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing is scheduled to occur on December 9.

The effective yield of the 2029 Notes and the 2049 Notes is 3.356% and 4.281%, respectively, if held to maturity.