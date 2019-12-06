Credit Suisse confident on Chipotle

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) on its view that the restaurant chain can keep comparable sales growth churning.

"We believe CMG is still in early innings, with a strong runway for growth to return to prior peak AUVs of $2.5MM and opportunity to exceed prior levels as the brand increasingly leverages its second make-lines, now comprising ~18.5% of sales," writes the CS analyst team.

The firm points ongoing strength and positive contributions to Chipotle's earnings from digital & delivery, the loyalty program, new menu innovation, marketing strategy and operations.

"CMG is well positioned to capitalize on the digital shift given its younger consumer base, transportable food and optimized operations, with digital customers now contributing 80%+ to SSS," maintains CS.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $930 to Chipotle vs. the average sell-side PT of $846.87.