United Natural Foods to reduce Shoppers store base

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) strikes a deal to sell 13 of its 43 Shoppers Food & Pharmacy stores to three separate grocery operators.

The company expects the transactions to close between mid-December and the end of February 2020

UNFI will also close four additional Shoppers stores, which are expected to cease operations by the end of January 2020. United Natural Foods management says the decision to not renew the lease at three of these locations and the fourth is being cancelled pursuant to agreement with the landlord.

"Today's announcement reflects progress on our commitment to reduce UNFI's retail footprint and marks another step toward transforming UNFI into North America's premier food wholesaler," says CEO Steven Spinner.

Source: Press Release