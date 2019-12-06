BofAML likes HCA in premarket analyst action

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) initiated with Market Perform rating and $170 (3% upside) price target at BMO.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (70% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) initiated with Overweight rating and $34 (38% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) initiated with Sell rating and $26 (22% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (102% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 6% premarket.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) initiated with Outperform rating and $1.20 (213% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 30% premarket.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) upgraded to Overweight with a $22 (44% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) upgraded to Buy with a $160 (14% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) upgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink. Shares up 2% premarket.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) downgraded to Neutral with a $330 (15% upside) price target at BofAML.