Genesco +15% after earnings smasher

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) races higher in early trading after reporting comparable sales growth of 3.0% in Q3 to top the consensus mark of +1.7%.

Genesco points to ongoing strength of the Journeys business and a much improved performance from Schuh in the U.K. as drivers of the comp sales growth.

Looking ahead, Genesco sees FY20 comparable sales growth of 2% to 3% and EPS of $4.10 to $4.40 vs. $3.80 to $4.20 prior view and $4.05 consensus.

Shares of Genesco are up 15.15% in premarket action to $42.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $31.65 to $50.73.

