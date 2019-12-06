Biohaven up 8% premarket on continuation of troriluzole study in Alzheimer's

Based on a futility analysis by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, the ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Biohaven Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:BHVN) troriluzole in Alzheimer's disease patients will continue as planned.

The primary endpoints are the change from baseline in two AD scales, ADAS-Cog 11 and CDR-Sum of boxes, at week 48 compared to placebo. The estimated completion date is December 2020.

On another note, the USPTO has issued a new composition of matter patent covering troriluzole with an expiration date of February 26, 2036.