Curis up 8% premarket on encouraging CA-4948 in NHL

Thinly traded nano cap Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) perks up 8% premarket on increased volume in reaction to updated preliminary data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CA-4948 in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including some with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) and oncogenic MYD88 mutations.

83% (n=5/6) of evaluable subjects in the higher dose cohorts (200 mg twice daily and 400 mg twice daily) showed reduced tumor burden (29% average reduction). Three of the five are still on treatment after 33-51 weeks.

On the safety front, one participant in the 100 mg once-daily arm experienced dose-limiting toxicity (maculopapular rash) which resolved after steroid treatment. One patient in the 400 mg twice daily arm experienced serious rhabdomyolysis (a potentially life-threatening breakdown of muscle fibers resulting in the release of myoglobin into the bloodstream which can damage the kidneys).

CR-4948 inhibits an enzyme called interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) that plays a key role in innate immune responses against foreign pathogens.