Farfetch seen nabbing more luxury partners

Credit Suisse says Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is well positioned to reap the benefits of the ongoing online secular shift with the online penetration for luxury goods standing at only at 12%.

"Overall even as Farfetch continues to scale back on promotions, we feel that its superior selection should continue to serve as the best destination, given the consumer’s preference for a multi-brand shopping experience. The secondary benefit from pulling back on promo activity we believe is that the company will increasingly become the preferred partner for luxury brand owners," advises CS.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on Farfetch and price target of $17.