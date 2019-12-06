Hi-Crush CFO Fulton to depart; McCormick to move up

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) says CFO Laura Fulton will resign effective Dec. 31 to pursue another career opportunity, and will be succeeded by current VP of finance Phil McCormick.

Fulton joined the company as CFO in 2012 after spending three and a half years at AEI Services, 12 years with Lyondell Chemical and 11 years at Deloitte & Touche.

McCormick joined HCR in 2018 after serving in various senior level positions at KBR Inc. during 2009-18, including VP of finance and treasurer, and spending the previous decade at Lyondell.