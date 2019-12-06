Zoom targets cut on size of earnings beat

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintains a Sector Perform rating on Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) but cuts the target by $20 to $75 after yesterday's earnings report.

Zukin notes that the narrowing revenue beat and divergence of the billings and RPO growth rates could pressure shares in the near-term.

The analyst still thinks Zoom "demonstrates one of the most capital-efficient sales motions in enterprise software" and sees "numerous" growth drivers.

More action: Bernstein (Outperform) cuts ZM from $120 to $107.

Bernstein says estimates "will have to be aggressively revised upward over the next 8 quarters," which will make the valuation "look more palatable."