Zoom targets cut on size of earnings beat

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintains a Sector Perform rating on Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) but cuts the target by $20 to $75 after yesterday's earnings report.
Zukin notes that the narrowing revenue beat and divergence of the billings and RPO growth rates could pressure shares in the near-term.
The analyst still thinks Zoom "demonstrates one of the most capital-efficient sales motions in enterprise software" and sees "numerous" growth drivers.
More action: Bernstein (Outperform) cuts ZM from $120 to $107.
Bernstein says estimates "will have to be aggressively revised upward over the next 8 quarters," which will make the valuation "look more palatable."
Zoom shares are down 8.6% pre-market to $63.65. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.
