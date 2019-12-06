Caesars closes on Rio sale

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) closes on the $516M sale of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to a company affiliated with Dreamscape Companies.

The deal sees a Caesars subsidiary enter into a lease with Dreamscape under which Caesars will continue to operate the Rio property for a minimum of two years and pay annualized rent of $45M. Dreamscape has the option to pay Caesars $7M to extend the lease under similar terms for a third year.

Rio will continue to be part of the Caesars Rewards network during the lease term. The transaction is not expected to result in any changes to the guest experience and the World Series of Poker will still be hosted at the Rio in 2020.

