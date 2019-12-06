Onconova up 24% premarket on rigosertib access program

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Inceptua Medicines Access (a business unit of the Inceptua Group) will collaborate to make available intravenous rigosertib via a Pre-approval Access Program in selected countries.

Rigosertib, in its intravenous formulation, is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

The rigosertib Pre-approval Access Program is expected to launch in H1 2020. Under the terms of this agreement, Inceptua will support Onconova by supplying intravenous rigosertib to countries like Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and the UK.