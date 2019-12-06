American Outdoor Brands seeing solid handgun demand

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) CEO James Debney says the 2020 election has had no impact on consumer demand whatsoever to date. The exec notes that the company has the "skill set" to deploy quickly if there is some shift in demand due to the election.

The company's revenue was down 4.52% Y/Y in Q3, but came in ahead of expectations. Management notes underlying handgun demand trends are improving, but demand for modern hunting rifles is still soft.

American Outdoor Brands earnings call transcript

Previously: American Outdoor Brands +8% after strong guidance (Dec. 5)