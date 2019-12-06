Gemphire's stockholder approves NeuroBo merger proposals

Gemphire Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:GEMP) stockholders have approved all of the NeuroBo merger-related proposals, including: (i) the issuance of Gemphire common stock pursuant to the Agreement dated July 24, (ii) a reverse stock split of Gemphire common stock, at a ratio of one new share for every 15 to 25 shares outstanding and (iii) changing the name from “Gemphire Therapeutics” to “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.”

Upon closing of the transaction, the Company’s shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “NRBO”.

Previously: Gemphire to combine with NeuroBo in reverse merger (July 24)