Oppenheimer stays sidelined on Canopy Growth as product launches accelerate

Oppenheimer weighs in on Canopy Growth's (NYSE:CGC) analyst day event held earlier this week, which included an update on new beverages and edibles. The firm says Canopy Growth plans to launch roughly 32 SKUs over time, with planned product launches for cannabis-infused beverages, cannabis-infused craft chocolates, and disposable vape pens and cartridges.

"CGC is planning to roll out ten ready-to-drink products and three purely distilled cannabis products offered under a variety of flavors through different brand names. We are closely watching how the beverage market evolves in Canada given low adoption rates in the US market," reports back analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"We believe CGC’s offering on the advanced products front should help the company sustain a leading market share position in Canada," he notes.

While Parikh and team believe CGC is best positioned to win in Canada and on a global basis, the potential for continued losses and a less clear path to profitability keeps the firm on the sidelines for now with a Neutral rating.