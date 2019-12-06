Unilever plots ice cream strategy

Unilever (UN, UL) is paying attention to trends in the ice cream market.

"Ice cream is absolutely something we are super committed to," Unilever exec Hanneke Faber tells Bloomberg.

"Even within ice cream people are looking for options that are better for them, so some of our big successes at the moment are vegan magnum, non-dairy Ben & Jerry's, vegan cornetto and also low-calorie Ben & Jerry's. Within ice cream we will also aim to offer healthier options," he adds.

Unilever saw an ice cream volume decline in FQ3, although the performance in the U.S. was improved.