Canopy Growth readies major rollout of new cannabis products

Canopy Growth (CGC +0.8% ) announces that its Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio will be available to distributors on December 16, although they will not be on retail shelves until early January 2020.

Products include: Tokyo Smoke Go, a THC-infused (10 mg in each bar) sativa-dominant dark milk chocolate bar, Tokyo Smoke Pause, a THC-infused (10 mg/bar) indica-dominant dark milk chocolate bar, and Tweed Bakerstreet, a THC-infused (10 mg/bar) milk chocolate bar with peppermint.

Tokyo Smoke Ease CBD chocolate should be on shelves in late January followed by Bean & Bud chocolate in early February.

Cannabis-infused beverages, Tweed Houndstooth & Soda, Houseplant Grapefruit and Houseplant Lemon, should be on shelves in early January followed by additional beverage brands Tweed, Quatreau and Deep Space later that month and its Distilled Cannabis spirits in early February.