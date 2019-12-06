Stocks higher as November jobs report crushes estimates

Stocks open with strong gains after the November employment report came in much stronger than expected; S&P +0.8%, Dow and Nasdaq both +0.9%.
The headline nonfarm payrolls number jumped 266K, well above the consensus estimate and October's upwardly revised 156K, while the unemployment rate slid to 3.5% and average hourly earnings rose 0.2%.
Love Trump or hate him, "these are the best [jobs] numbers of our lives," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "I don't see inflation. I don't see recession."
Separately, trade news remains upbeat after China said it had started to exempt some U.S. agricultural purchases from tariffs.
European bourses also sport solid gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.2%, France's CAC +1.1% and Germany's DAX +0.8%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4%.
In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows financials (+1.2%), industrials (+1%) and materials (+1%) sprinting to the top of the leaderboard, with the utilities sector (-0.1%) alone in the red.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower in response to the strong jobs data, driving th two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield 5 bps higher to 1.85%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.62.
WTI crude oil -0.2% to $58.31/bbl even as OPEC+ reportedly has finally agreed to cut production by 500K bbl/day.
