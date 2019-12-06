Stocks higher as November jobs report crushes estimates

Stocks open with strong gains after the November employment report came in much stronger than expected; S&P +0.8% , Dow and Nasdaq both +0.9% .

The headline nonfarm payrolls number jumped 266K, well above the consensus estimate and October's upwardly revised 156K, while the unemployment rate slid to 3.5% and average hourly earnings rose 0.2%.

Love Trump or hate him, "these are the best [jobs] numbers of our lives," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "I don't see inflation. I don't see recession."

Separately, trade news remains upbeat after China said it had started to exempt some U.S. agricultural purchases from tariffs.

European bourses also sport solid gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.2% , France's CAC +1.1% and Germany's DAX +0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows financials ( +1.2% ), industrials ( +1% ) and materials ( +1% ) sprinting to the top of the leaderboard, with the utilities sector ( -0.1% ) alone in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower in response to the strong jobs data, driving th two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield 5 bps higher to 1.85%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.62.