Credit Suisse doesn't see higher offer for Tiffany

Credit Suisse lowers Tiffany (TIF) to a Neutral rating from Outperform as it calls the LVMH deal the path of least resistance for the company.

"We continue to believe that LVMH’s $135 offer is the most likely scenario. And recent media speculation that Kering could be looking at Moncler somewhat bolsters our conviction that the other most-likely buyer for the TIF business won’t show up to raise the bid," writes analyst Michael Binetti.

The firm keeps a price target of $135 on Tiffany vs. the average sell-side PT of $126.82.