Crude oil jumps as OPEC+ confirms deeper oil production cut

OPEC and its allies including Russia announce an agreement to cut oil production by an additional 500K bbl/day through the end of March to 1.7M bbl/day.

Saudi Arabia says it will continue with its additional reduction of 400K bbl/day in voluntary cuts, so the full cut will total 2.1M bbl/day.

Russian Energy Minister Novak says his country's quota will be 300K bbl/day, excluding gas condensate.

Crude oil prices, which had been slightly lower ahead of the announcement, are moving higher: January WTI +1.8% to $59.49/bbl, February Brent +1.9% at $64.60/bbl.

The Energy Select SPDR (XLE +2.1% ) is leading S&P 500 sectors this morning.

