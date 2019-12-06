More on Culp's Q2 results

Culp (CULP +1.3% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 5.7% Y/Y to $72.6M, with mattress fabrics -4.7%, upholstery fabrics -3.2%, and home accessories -31.5%.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 212 bps to 19.4%; and operating margin declined by 10 bps to 5.5%.

SG&A expenses were $10.12M (+0.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 13.9% up by 85 bps.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow YTD were $8.2M and $5.6M.

Company currently expects performance in 4Q20 to be significantly better than the results achieved in 4Q19.

3Q20 Outlook: Overall sales to be comparable to the same period last year; Pre-tax income is expected to be in the range of $3.2M to $3.8M.

