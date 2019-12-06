Soybeans rebound as China trade talks make progress

Soybean futures (NYSEARCA:SOYB) are moving out of a slump amid optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a trade deal, heading for its first weekly gain in more than a month.

In another positive sign, China says it has started to exempt some purchases of U.S. goods including soybeans and pork from retaliatory tariffs.

Soybean futures have climbed for four straight sessions and are up 1.4% this week to $8.8875 a bushel in Chicago.

Even with the recent rebound, soybean prices are slightly lower for the year and on pace for a third straight annual loss; large South American harvests loom in the coming months, boosting competition for U.S. supplies.

