UCB's bimekizumab tops Humira in late-stage psoriasis study

UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BE SURE, comparing bimekizumab, an IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, to AbbVie's (ABBV +0.5% ) TNF inhibitor Humira (adalimumab) in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The study met the co-primary endpoints at week 16, demonstrating bimekizumab's superiority as measured by the proportion of patients achieving PASI 90 (90% improvement in psoriasis index score) and IGA 0/1 (clear or almost clear skin).

All key secondary endpoints were also met.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a medical conference in 2020.

The results were consistent with two other late-stage studies, BE VIVID and BE READY.

Topline results from studies in psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis should be available by late 2021.