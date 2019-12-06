Shell-led Lake Charles LNG gets five more years to reach in-service date

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted the developers of the Lake Charles LNG terminal in Louisiana a five-year extension to build export facilities and place them in-service.

Joint venture partners Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will now have more time to execute their expansion plans for the former import terminal.

The new export facility would include three liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 16.45M mt/year, or 2.19B cf/day.

The partners announced earlier this week that they issued commercial tender packages to EPC contractors to submit final bids for the project.