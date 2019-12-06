McDonald's comes in strong with new chicken sandwich

Telsey Advisory Group says the new crispy chicken sandwich product from McDonald's (MCD +0.7% ) is almost ready for primetime and should do well in a direct challenge to Chick-fil-A.

"We believe MCD's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Biscuit will usher in a successful new U.S. lineup of better-quality chicken in 2020 and 2021," says Telsey analyst Bob Derrington.

After a test of the new sandwich by the research firm, the new crispy chicken breasts (lightly battered, juicier and more flavorful) are said to be a "terrific upgrade" from MCD's current crispy chicken sandwich. A national launch of the new crispy chicken sandwich could be a significant traffic driver for the chain if reviews keep coming in positive.

McDonald's is also looking to win on price, with its new offering listing at $3.49 vs. $3.79 for Chick-fil-A comparable sandwich and $3.99 for Popeye's (NYSE:QSR) sandwich.

Keep an eye on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), which has peeled off about 18% over the last 90 days as the chicken sandwich war has heated up.